Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.02.2020 | 11:51 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Thappad Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Baaghi 3 Angrezi Medium Love Aaj Kal Malang
follow us on

Yami Gautam buys her first home in Chandigarh

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Yami Gautam is reeling from the high of a dream run with two of the biggest hits of 2019 - Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bala to her credit. Riding on the success of these blockbusters, the actress is onto endeavours other than movies in 2020. Most recently, she bought her first house in Chandigarh and has taken the reins of an organic farming enterprise in her home state, Himachal Pradesh.

Yami Gautam buys her first home in Chandigarh

Says a source, "Yami had always wanted a house in the North because her family resides there. It will be Yami's first home that she will be frequenting when she gets some time off to unwind."

On the work front, Yami Gautam is currently shooting for Ginny Weds Sunny alongside Vikrant Massey. The film is directed by Puneet Khanna who is a debutant and produced by Vinod Bachchan. It will be produced under the banner of Soundarya Productions.

ALSO READ: Yami Gautam responds to being ‘overlooked’ and not being nominated at Filmfare awards for her performance in Bala

Tags : , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh…

Exclusive: Riteish Deshmukh reveals why it…

Alia Bhatt to star in a social drama, helmed…

Riteish Deshmukh hopes to make a film on his…

Riteish Deshmukh says he wanted to work with…

Madhya Pradesh announces three month tax…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification