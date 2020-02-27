Bollywood Hungama

Jacqueline Fernandez and Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz to feature in a music video

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Jacqueline Fernandez, who was last seen in Drive, is gearing up for a new project. Last featured in 'GF BF' for which she lent her voice too, the actress is now prepping for a music video. She will be paired up with Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz to feature in a music video

A day ago, the two of them were seen rehearsing for the same. Jacqueline Fernandez was dressed in athleisure outfit whereas Asim wore an oversized jersey with shorts as both of them worked on their dance rehearsals.

The T-Series music video will be filmed next month in Mumbai. It will be directed by Radhika Rao and Vipul Sapru. It is an old folk song recreated by Tanishq Bagchi. It is currently being choreographed by Shabina Khan.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in the Netflix film Drive along with Sushant Singh Rajput. She is currently shooting for John Abraham starrer film Attack directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and also stars Rakul Preet Singh. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on August 14, 2020.

ALSO READ: Jacqueline Fernandez to co-star with Pawan Kalyan?

