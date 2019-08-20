Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 20.08.2019 | 4:50 PM IST

Bollywood celebrities mourn the loss of legendary music director Khayyam

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

One of the legendary music directors of all time, Mohammed Zahur Khayyam Hashmi, popularly known as Khayyam, passed away yesterday at a Mumbai hospital at the age of 92.  The legendary music composer died after suffering from a lung ailment at Sujay Hospital at 9:30 pm. A few days ago, he was admitted to the hospital owing to breathing issues and other age-related problems.

Khayyam began his career in music at the early age of 17. He was also felicitated with Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and Padma Bhushan. He was also awarded National Award and several Filmfare Awards. Khayyam’s notable work included music direction in Kabhi Kabhie, Umrao Jaan, TrishulNoorie and Shola Aur Shabnam.

Bollywood celebrities, as well as politicians such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi,  mourned the demise of the legendary music director who left behind a grand legacy.

