Bollywood celebrities mourn the loss of legendary music director Khayyam

One of the legendary music directors of all time, Mohammed Zahur Khayyam Hashmi, popularly known as Khayyam, passed away yesterday at a Mumbai hospital at the age of 92. The legendary music composer died after suffering from a lung ailment at Sujay Hospital at 9:30 pm. A few days ago, he was admitted to the hospital owing to breathing issues and other age-related problems.

Khayyam began his career in music at the early age of 17. He was also felicitated with Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and Padma Bhushan. He was also awarded National Award and several Filmfare Awards. Khayyam’s notable work included music direction in Kabhi Kabhie, Umrao Jaan, Trishul, Noorie and Shola Aur Shabnam.

Bollywood celebrities, as well as politicians such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, mourned the demise of the legendary music director who left behind a grand legacy.

Kabhi kabhi mere dil mein khayaal aata hai

Ki jaise tujhko banaya gaya hai mere liye

Tu abse pehle sitaaron mein bas rahi thi kahin

Tujhe zameen pe bulaya gaya hai mere liye https://t.co/rNmEeIurc8 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) August 19, 2019

India will remain grateful to Khayyam Sahab for giving us some of the most memorable compositions, which will be remembered forever. He will also be remembered for his humanitarian gestures to support upcoming artists. His demise is extremely saddening. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 19, 2019

Khayyam saheb the great music director has passed away . He has given many all time great song but to make him immortal only one was enough “ voh subah kabhi to aayehi “ — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) August 19, 2019

Mahan sangeetkar Aur bahut nek dil insan Khayyam sahab aaj humare bich nahi rahe. Ye sunkar mujhe itna dukh hua hai jo main bayaa’n nahi kar sakti.Khayyam sahab ke saath sangeet ke ek yug ka anth hua hai.Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun. pic.twitter.com/8d1iAM2BPd — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 19, 2019

I’m extremely saddened to learn of the demise of our Legendary Music Composer Khayyam Sahib.

He is credited with some of the most iconic film soundtracks. Umrao Jaan, Kabhi Kabhi, Razia Sultana to name a few.

God bless his soul.???? إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعون ???? pic.twitter.com/jp1OpDKJw8 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) August 19, 2019

Alvida Khayyam saab. https://t.co/x1bqRJaEh0 Your music, like all great music, helped us make sense of this unexplainable universe and our desperate lives. Shukriya. — वरुण (@varungrover) August 19, 2019

We will miss you Khayyam Saheb ???? pic.twitter.com/uniV9P5PGm — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) August 19, 2019