Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan shoots four promos for the reality show

Salman Khan, who is busy with the shooting of Dabangg 3, is all set and raring to go with a brand new season of Bigg Boss. The thirteenth season will be interesting since the venue has been shifted from Lonavala to Mumbai. After the first promo shoot, the actor has reportedly shot four more promos for the upcoming season.

In one of the promos, Salman Khan is a station master explaining the new season that will move at a faster pace and how it will proceed. This season does not have a specific template. Besides, the celebrities will be locked in the city without any connection from the outside world. This time only well-known personalities will be participating and no commoners will be a part of it.

Salman Khan’s busy schedule made the makers move the Bigg Boss house to Mumbai. As per reports, the sets of the show were replaced with the set that is being used for Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 at Film City, Mumbai. Bigg Boss 13 will air from September 29.