Maidaan: Amit Sharma says the role of football coach demanded an actor like Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn, who was working on Bhuj: The Pride of India, has begun his next Maidaan which is based on golden years (1952-1962) of Indian Football team. The actor will be essaying the role of Indian football coach and manager, Syed Abdul Rahim.

Director Amit Sharma states that the role of football coach demanded an actor like Ajay Devgn. He said that they are telling a story of a man who was an underdog and took football to another level. The director added that it is the kind of journey Ajay has gone through. He said that he is one actor who can show a variety of emotions just through his eyes.

The film also stars this year’s National Award winner – Keerthy Suresh. Maidaan is presented by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor. Directed by Amit Sharma of the National award-winning film Badhaai Ho, it is produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta, screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadros and Ritesh Shah respectively. The film is expected to release in 2020.

