Last Updated 15.03.2021 | 1:25 PM IST

BMC files FIR against Gauahar Khan for flouting Covid-19 norms

Bollywood News
ByFenil Seta

Earlier in the morning today, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) revealed on their social media page that they have filed an FIR (First information report) against a Bollywood actor for not adhering to Covid-19 guidelines despite testing positive for the deadly virus. They even uploaded a picture of the FIR but the name of the celebrity was blurred. Immediately, it led people to speculate who the actor could be.

BMC files FIR against Gauahar Khan for flouting Covid-19 norms

However, it has now come to light that the actor in question is Gauahar Khan. As per the complaint filed at Oshiwara police station, a BMC officer has said that on the night of March 14, he was informed that Gauahar Khan has tested positive for Coronavirus and yet, she’s not ready to get quarantined. Hence, the officer reached Gauahar Khan’s residence but she refused to open the door. Later, her husband answered from the flat and allegedly shouted at the BMC team. The complainant further states that the actress allegedly went out of her house for a shoot. Hence, the officer claims that she has exposed people to the deadly virus and thus contributed to it’s spread.

As per a news report, S Chaitanya, DCP (operations) and PRO of Mumbai Police has stated that Gauahar Khan has been charged under Sections 188, 269, 270 of the IPC, 51B of NDMA Act, 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act.

Also Read: Hina Khan offers namaz for Gauahar Khan’s father after his demise

