Hina Khan offers namaz for Gauahar Khan’s father after his demise

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Gauahar Khan had been staying at the hospital with her husband Zaid Darbar while her father was admitted. While there have been no revelations as to the reason behind his illness, Gauahar Khan took to her social media to announce his demise yesterday. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant had been asking people to pray for his well-being throughout.

Sharing a heartfelt note on his demsie, Gauahar Khan had posted a picture of him bidding an emotional adieu to him. Hina Khan, who was one of the toofani seniors on Bigg Boss 14 along with Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla, sent across her condolences to the family. The day being Friday, Hina Khan offered namaz for her father and posted a picture of herself on the prayer mat and sent across her love to the actress.

Take a look at her Instagram story, right here.

This gesture surely meant a lot to Gauahar Khan as she reposted the story.

