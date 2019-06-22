AR Rahman’s 99 Songs gets a release date, clashing with 3 other films!

99 Songs is a Hindi romantic musical film where A R Rahman is seen debuting as a writer and producer. He has co-written the film with the director, Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy. The story revolves around the struggles of an aspiring musician who wants to make his name as a composer, and talks about art and self-discovery. A R Rahman has also written an original score and composed the music for this film.

Now that the makers have locked in on a date, July 26, we know that it will clash with three other films. Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer, Mental Hai Kya, Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon starrer Arjun Patiala, and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Khandaani Shafakhana, are all slated to release on July 26. All we can do is wait and watch which movie will do better than the other.

But, as per the spokesperson, the release date is yet not confirmed. The spokesperson says, “The studio is yet to confirm the release date.”

99 Songs stars Ehan Bhat, Edilsy Vargas, Manisha Koirala, and Lisa Ray in pivotal roles.

