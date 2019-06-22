EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer Jabariya Jodi to recreate the Punjabi track, ‘Thekeyan Te Nit Khadke’

It is known that Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra, who have earlier starrer in Hasee Toh Phasee, will be reuniting in the upcoming film, Jabariya Jodi. The film is based on Bihar, where the groom is kidnapped to avoid dowry. While the film is set to release next month, it seems like the makers will be recreating a Punjabi track.

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer Jabariya Jodi will have recreated version of Punjabi number, ‘Thekeyan Te Nit Khadke’. The original was sung by Ashok Masti and it has already been recreated once by Honey Singh. Not only the song, the soon-to-be-released trailer will also have the glimpse of the song. It has been recreated on a grand scale keeping the wedding theme of the film in mind.

Sidharth Malhotra will essay a thug who helps people kidnapping the groom and also stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead role. Apart from that, the film also stars the varied powerhouses of talent such as Javed Jaffrey, Aparshakti Khurana, Ruslaan Mumtaz, Sheeba Chaddha, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Arfi Lamba. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, under the banner Balaji Motion Pictures, Jabariya Jodi is directed by Prashant Singh and is all set to hit the theatres on July 12, 2019.

