John Abraham to be joined by Rajkummar Rao in Dostana 2, Janhvi Kapoor to play female lead (Read ALL deets)

Dostana 2 is finally happening and is most probably slated to go on the floors at the end of this year. The sequel to the super hit Dostana starring John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, and Priyanka Chopra will have Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles and is joined by John in this part too!

Dharma Productions are planning to release the movie by 2020 and the director for the same will be announced soon. The prequel was helmed by Tarun Mansukhani and smashed all the box office records, thanks to the superb styling of the leads, terrific storyline and crackling performances.

It will be interesting to see John and Rajkummar in Dostana 2. Janhvi being the current Dharma favourite will sure add the extra zing to her performance in the movie.

John’s last release was Romeo Akbar Walter. Rajkummar Rao will be seen in Made In China while Janhvi is currently busy with the Gunjan Saxena biopic.

