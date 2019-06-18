Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 18.06.2019 | 8:00 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bharat Super 30 De De Pyaar De India’s Most Wanted Kabir Singh Student Of The Year 2
follow us on

Kriti Sanon – Diljit Dosanjh starrer Arjun Patiala to now release on July 26

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Back in March 2019 we had reported that the release of the Kriti SanonDiljit Dosanjh starrer Arjun Patiala had been pushed from May 3 to June 19. Now we hear that the film will be pushed further for release on July 26. The movie is an out-and-out comedy that is sure to make you laugh out loud. With the trailer coming out on June 20, the makers have revealed the first looks of Diljit, Kriti, and Varun Sharma who will be playing a pivotal role in the film. The posters look vibrant, quirky, and they surely have a lot in store for the audience.

Kriti Sanon – Diljit Dosanjh starrer Arjun Patiala to now release on July 26

There were reports of Arjun Patiala clashing at the box office with Karan Deol’s Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and now, the makers of both the films have announced new release dates. The fans are thrilled to see Diljit play a cop. We have seen him play a cop in Udta Punjab, but that was a very intense film that pointed out some major social issues. However, it will be extremely fun to see him play the role of a cop in this comedy.

Gulshan Kumar and Prem Vijan present, a Maddock film production in association with T-Series and Bake My Cake films, Arjun Patiala, directed by Rohit Jugraj, produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Leyzell and  Krishan Kumar.

Also Read: Arjun Patiala: Kriti Sanon turns tutor, teaches Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma the basics of MARKETING the film (watch video)

More Pages: Arjun Patiala Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Arjun Patiala: Kriti Sanon turns tutor,…

Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass starring Karan Deol…

Kareena Kapoor Khan RESPONDS to rumours…

Diljit Dosanjh and Yami Gautam roped in for…

De De Pyaar De Box Office Collections – The…

Box Office: Understanding the Economics of…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification