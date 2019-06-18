Kriti Sanon – Diljit Dosanjh starrer Arjun Patiala to now release on July 26

Back in March 2019 we had reported that the release of the Kriti Sanon – Diljit Dosanjh starrer Arjun Patiala had been pushed from May 3 to June 19. Now we hear that the film will be pushed further for release on July 26. The movie is an out-and-out comedy that is sure to make you laugh out loud. With the trailer coming out on June 20, the makers have revealed the first looks of Diljit, Kriti, and Varun Sharma who will be playing a pivotal role in the film. The posters look vibrant, quirky, and they surely have a lot in store for the audience.

There were reports of Arjun Patiala clashing at the box office with Karan Deol’s Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and now, the makers of both the films have announced new release dates. The fans are thrilled to see Diljit play a cop. We have seen him play a cop in Udta Punjab, but that was a very intense film that pointed out some major social issues. However, it will be extremely fun to see him play the role of a cop in this comedy.

Gulshan Kumar and Prem Vijan present, a Maddock film production in association with T-Series and Bake My Cake films, Arjun Patiala, directed by Rohit Jugraj, produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Leyzell and Krishan Kumar.

