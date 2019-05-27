Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 27.05.2019 | 4:20 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
De De Pyaar De Student Of The Year 2 India’s Most Wanted Bharat Kabir Singh
follow us on

Anurag Basu’s untitled action comedy starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh gets a new release date

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Filmmaker Anurag Basu is busy with the shooting of his untitled next which is speculated to be a sequel to 2008 film, Life In A Metro. The film stars an ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Pankaj Tripathi amongst others. Earlier this year, the makers also finalized release date for the film and it was January 24, 2020. But, now the release date has been pushed to February 2020.

Anurag Basu's untitled action comedy starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh gets a new release date

The highly awaited film of Anurag Basu is set to release on 21st Feb 2020. Not only that, the rumours are rife that the film will be called Ludo. While the makers are yet to announce the title, the release date has been pushed by a month. The original date has now been given to Varun Dhawan‘s Street Dancer 3D.

The comedy anthology is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Anurag Basu, Tani Somarita Basu and Krishan Kumar.

ALSO READ: Anurag Basu directorial Life In A… Metro’s sequel to be titled Ludo?

More Pages: Anurag Basu’s Next Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Chashme Baddoor 2: Sunny Singh to play the…

Exclusive! Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s…

Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan – Shraddha…

Pagalpanti starring John Abraham, Anil…

Will Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho…

Vivek Oberoi gets police protection after…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification