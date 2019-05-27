Bollywood Hungama
BREAKING: Ajay Devgn’s father Veeru Devgan passes away

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ajay Devgn, who has been busy with his work schedule and his promotions of De De Pyaar De, has lost his father Veeru Devgan. The veteran action director and filmmaker passed away on May 27, 2019. He was admitted in Surya Hospital, Santacruz, Mumbai. The funeral will be held on Monday evening at 6pm.

Veeru Devgan, who rarely made public appearances, was last seen at the special screening of Total Dhamaal. He was an accomplished stunt director and had worked in films like Inkaar (1977), Mr. Natwarlal (1979), Kranti (1981), Shahenshah (1988), Tridev (1989), Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri (1990), among many other iconic films.

Veeru Devgan even ventured into direction with 1999 film Hindustan Ki Kasam which starred son Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Manisha Koirala and Sushmita Sen.

