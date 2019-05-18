Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 18.05.2019 | 4:00 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
De De Pyaar De Student Of The Year 2 India’s Most Wanted Bharat Kabir Singh
follow us on

Anurag Basu directorial Life In A… Metro’s sequel to be titled Ludo?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Life In A… Metro was a 2007 film directed by Anurag Basu. The movie’s plot revolved around 9 lives that were somehow intertwined with each other. Starring actors like Dharmendra, Shilpa Shetty, Kangana Ranaut, Irrfan Khan, Sharman Joshi, and Konkona Sensharma among the others, the movie did not really fare well at the box office. However, the music that was given in the film was and still is one of the most appreciated albums.

Anurag Basu directorial Life In A… Metro’s sequel to be titled Ludo

The makers have been in talks for the sequel of this film since a very long time and the movie even went on floors a few months ago. The star cast as of now consists of Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Thripathi, and Aditya Roy Kapur among the others. The tentative release date of the film is January 24, 2020 and there might be a chance that it will be titled Ludo. There have been no confirmations as to what the final title will be and this being a tentative one, we wonder how the storyline will pan out for this.

The multi-starrer is one of the highly anticipated films. As of now, Anurag Basu is currently on the judging panel of a kids’ dance reality show, Super Dancer 3.

Also Read: Anurag Basu’s untitled next starring Abhishek Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rajkummar Rao and others to release in January 2020!

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar…

Janhvi Kapoor UNABLE to shoot for the…

Rajkummar Rao was the first choice for…

CONFIRMED: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to play a…

Made In China: Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy…

Box Office: Understanding the Economics of…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification