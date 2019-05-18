Anurag Basu directorial Life In A… Metro’s sequel to be titled Ludo?

Life In A… Metro was a 2007 film directed by Anurag Basu. The movie’s plot revolved around 9 lives that were somehow intertwined with each other. Starring actors like Dharmendra, Shilpa Shetty, Kangana Ranaut, Irrfan Khan, Sharman Joshi, and Konkona Sensharma among the others, the movie did not really fare well at the box office. However, the music that was given in the film was and still is one of the most appreciated albums.

The makers have been in talks for the sequel of this film since a very long time and the movie even went on floors a few months ago. The star cast as of now consists of Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Thripathi, and Aditya Roy Kapur among the others. The tentative release date of the film is January 24, 2020 and there might be a chance that it will be titled Ludo. There have been no confirmations as to what the final title will be and this being a tentative one, we wonder how the storyline will pan out for this.

The multi-starrer is one of the highly anticipated films. As of now, Anurag Basu is currently on the judging panel of a kids’ dance reality show, Super Dancer 3.

