Dinesh Vijan’s Bala starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam to release on November 22, 2019

After starring in Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar are all set to reunite for the third time in Dinesh Vijan’s Bala. While the cast has begun the Kanpur schedule of the film, the makers have announced the release date of the film. The quirky comedy Bala will release on 22nd November 2019.

This past weekend, Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar headed to Kanpur for a month-long schedule. “Through their journey, the film impresses on the fact that most of us are usually attracted to outward beauty and don’t go beyond that to understand the real person. That’s one of the reasons so many relationships are falling apart today!” said Dinesh during the announcement of the film.

Bala has Ayushmann Khurrana as a prematurely balding guy while Bhumi plays a dusky small town girl and Yami plays a supermodel from Lucknow. The film will be directed by Amar Kaushik who’s the last outing Stree crossed Rs 100 cr at the box office.

