Bhojpuri and TV actress Anupama Pathak has reportedly died by suicide at her residence in Mumbai on August 2, 2020. The 40-year-old actress lived in Dahisar. A day before her death, Anupama reportedly did a live broadcast on her unverified Facebook Page where she spoke about feeling cheated and having no friends who could help her.

Anupama spoke in Hindi in her video and said, “If you confide to someone that you are going through some problems and feel suicidal, that person, no matter how good a friend he or she is, will immediately ask you to keep them away from your problems so that they don't get into trouble after you die. Also people will make fun of you and disrespect you in front of others. So never share your problems with anyone and never consider anyone your friend. "

There are reports that state that a suicide note was recovered in which Anupama Pathak wrote about investing Rs 10,000 in a company named Wisdom Producer Company in Malad in Mumbai. She reportedly said that she did not get it back even after the maturity date in December 2019.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

