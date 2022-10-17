Salman Khan is one of the rare superstars who always thinks from his heart and takes a personal interest in things that matter to him. One such pet project for Salman was No Entry 2 as the actor was very much interested to start the film from the month of January 2023. However, after multiple attempts from his end to revive the project, he has finally decided to shelve it for good.

SCOOP: Salman Khan SHELVES No Entry 2; upset with legal and financial complications?

"Salman had his heart set on No Entry 2 and wanted to make it. He had himself sat on the script with Anees Bazmee and felt, it was amongst the funniest scripts he read in the last decade. The first part was stuck in multiple legal tangles due to Sahara One Motion Pictures shutting its shop. Salman initially thought it would be easy for him to resolve the conflict, but when he dug deep into the matter, the maze was a lot more complicated," revealed an insider to Bollywood Hungama.

Over and above the legal issues, the budget of the film was skyrocketing. "The idea was to pay off everyone and acquire the rights. But when a list of stakeholders to be paid off was made, the amount extended beyond the stipulated budget. Ones around Salman felt that there was a strong possibility of third-party raising issues against the film once it goes on floors as the rights are very opaque and they may have to spend additional money if that happens," the insider shared.

Finally, Salman was upset with all the happenings and with a heavy heart decided to let go of No Entry 2. "He is dying to do a comedy film, but circumstances are such that nothing is materializing. Anees Bazmee has also moved on to making his superhero comedy. Salman is now on the lookout to find a new script to start work on from the month of January/February," the insider further shared.

