It has been some time now since rumours of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s apparent relationship have been doing the rounds. In fact, on the Karan Johar-hosted chat show Koffee with Karan the filmmaker even questioned both Sidharth and Kiara individually about their relationship and about their impending nuptials. While neither Sid nor Kiara revealed much, the Thank God actor did claim to manifest a wedding with Kiara on the Koffee couch. Well, let us be the first to tell you, that the manifestation has come true, and the couple is all set to tie the knot this December.

Confirming the development a well-placed industry source tells Bollywood Hungama exclusively, “Yes the Shershaah jodi, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kiara Advani have locked a date this December for their nuptials. Though neither side is open to talking about the impending wedding both have stated prepping for it.” Prod for more details and the source continues, “As of now, both Sidharth and Kiara are keeping a lid on things, but it is expected that there will be a reception in Mumbai with the industry in attendance. Karan Johar, who ensured to make his displeasure on not being invited to certain ‘Bollywood shaadis’ will definitely be on the guest list.” While the source says that prep for the wedding is underway, there has been literally no talk about the fast-approaching nuptials. “Given the hype surrounding their relationship, it is no surprise that Sid and Kiara want to keep things on the down low. Once everything is ready and the couple has finished with their prep work will they officially announce their wedding. But till then they do not want to reveal any details”, adds the source.

While we at Bollywood Hungama can’t wait for the big fat Indian wedding, back on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was recently seen on the big screen in Thank God, and will next be seen in Yodha and Mission Majnu. On the other hand, Kiara Advani whose last release was JugJugg Jeeyo has her hands full with Govinda Naam Mera followed by RC15 and Satyaprem Ki Katha.

