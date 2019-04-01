Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor won’t do more films together

Speculative stories doing the rounds about Alia Bhatt being part of Luv Ranjan’s next directorial are plainly hogwash. According to sources close to Alia and director Luv Ranjan, the role was never offered to Alia in the first place. “These news-hungry portals are drawing their own conclusions. First they announced that Alia had been offered a role in Luv’s film…not true…then they said Alia refused the role because the heroin’s role was not substantial…definitely not true,” says the source.

For the record the film will have two heroines, one for Ajay Devgn and the other for Ranbir Kapoor. Both A-listers. Sources say Ranbir and Alia won’t accept any films together until the Karan Johar – produced Bramhastra is completed.

“Bramhastra will have both of them shooting together for close to 150 day. There is no room for Ranbir or Alia to sign any new films at the moment, together or apart,” says an informed source.