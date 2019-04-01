Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 01.04.2019 | 9:04 PM IST

Amy Jackson expecting her first child with fiance George Panayiotou

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

British-born actress Amy Jackson, who has starred in several Indian films, took the Hollywood route. The actress made her TV debut in CW’s sci-fi series, Supergirl. The actress made her first appearance in November 2017 as Saturn Girl in Melissa Benoist starrer. Last year, she also announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend George Panayiotou.

Amy Jackson expecting her first child with fiance George Panayiotou

A day ago, Amy Jackson announced that she is expecting her first child. On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Amy shared a picture with George, who is giving her kiss on her forehead. Flaunting her baby bump, she captioned the photo, “I’ve been waiting to shout it from the roof tops, and today, being Mother’s Day, it couldn’t be a more perfect time… I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can’t wait to meet you our little Libra one.”

On the work front, Amy Jackson was last seen in Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth starrer 2.0.

ALSO READ: Woah! Amy Jackson is all set for a HOT DATE with fiancé George Panayiotou

