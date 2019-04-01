Sidharth Malhotra starts prep for Captain Vikram Batra biopic

Sidharth Malhotra, who has two releases this year in Jabariya Jodi and Marjaavaan, has begun prep for Captain Vikram Batra’s biopic. The film is produced by Karan Johar and Shabbir Boxwala production is directed by Vishnuvardhan. The film will go on floors in April.

Sidharth Malhotra has already started undergoing training for the same and the actor will be seen sporting different looks for different timelines. Talking about the same, Sidharth says, “I am excited to play this real-life heroic story of sacrifice and valour is something I have not done before. I am looking forward to shoot at all real-life locations.”

The film will be shot for 70 days across Chandigarh, Kashmir, Ladakh and Palampur which is his home town.

