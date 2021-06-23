Bollywood Hungama

Anurag Kashyap to remake Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill with Kriti Sanon

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

On Tuesday the nation woke up to the news that Anurag Kashyap lately out of the hospital after a heart surgery, will be doing a Hindi remake of Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill, the 2003 high-octane actioner featuring Uma Thurman as the most accomplished female warrior in the history of cinema.

Anurag Kashyap to remake Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill with Kriti Sanon

The report turned out to be partially true. A source in the know says Kashyap is indeed directing a desi version of Kill Bill with Kriti Sanon in the lead. “Although nothing has been finalized yet. The project is in its infancy right now. Why is it being leaked to the press?” the source wondered.

Why anyone would want to do a Hindi version of something so untouchable as Kill Bill is beyond any comprehension or logic. Why are we constantly looking towards the West for inspiration when there are hundreds of untold stories in our country?

Besides the level of action that Tarantino extracted out of Thurman was a state-of-the-art miracle. Some films are better left untouched. I hope Anurag Kashyap would realize this before it’s too late.

