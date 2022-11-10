Ayushmann Khurrana's next, An Action Hero, directed by Anirudh Iyer is all set for a December 2023 release. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar with Aanand L Rai. The movie was completed during the pandemic and is now all ready for a theatrical release. Ayushmann in the past has called it one of his best films to date, and according to sources, he has put on his bet on this film to emerge as a much-needed hit for him.

And now, Bollywood Hungama has an exciting update that is sure to make this film even hotter in the market. According to our sources close to the development, Akshay Kumar will be seen in a cameo role in this action thriller. "The film is titled An Action Hero - how can one make a film with that title without the presence of Hindi Cinema's Original Action Hero - Akshay Kumar. Akshay has already shot for an important appearance in the film, which brings about a change in Ayushmann's character and perspective," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Akshay has time and again proved himself to be a bade dil wala star, and he has done this cameo for the kind of equation he shares with both, Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar. "It took him merely a few hours in a day to wrap up the part. The entire crew was surprised with his efficiency," the source further told us.

On the work front, Akshay will also be seen in Selfie, Capsule Gill, Oh My God 2 and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

