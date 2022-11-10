comscore

Last Updated 10.11.2022 | 11:30 AM IST

Vivek Agnihotri unveils first poster of The Vaccine War; to clash with Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal

Bollywood News

On Thursday, director Vivek Agnihotri shared the first poster of his forthcoming directorial project.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

After the success of The Kashmir Files, fans were eagerly waiting for director Vivek Agnihotri's next. A couple of days ago, Vivek teased his fans by sharing a cryptic poster. Though the poster seemed intriguing, it did not reveal the name of the film. Now, the wait is finally over as the director has announced the title, The Vaccine War.

The Vaccine War poster

Vivek Agnihotri unveils first poster of The Vaccine War; to clash with Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal

On Thursday, Vivek Agnihotri took to his social media handle and unveiled the first poster of his upcoming film, The Vaccine War. The poster features a bottle of the vaccine. Interestingly, the sticker on it read, “I am Buddha presents The Vaccine War.” It further read, “A true story”. At the bottom of the poster, the director mentioned its release date, which will be Independence Day 2023.

Captioning the post, the renowned director wrote a short write-up, which read, “ANNOUNCEMENT: / Presenting ‘THE VACCINE WAR’ - an incredible true story of a war that you didn’t know India fought. And won with its science, courage & great Indian values. / It will be released on Independence Day, 2023. In 11 languages.” He also urged his fans to “bless” the team.

Interestingly, the forthcoming Vivek Agnihotri directorial will clash with the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, slated to release on August 11, 2023. For the unversed, Animal will be a pan-India film. It is said that the film will revolve around a gangster family and is being extensively shot in Mumbai and Delhi.

Animal marks the first collaboration of Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga with Ranbir Kapoor and the latter's first onscreen appearance with Rashmika Mandanna.

Also Read: Brahmastra OTT version confirms Deepika Padukone as Ranbir Kapoor’s mom Amrita

More Pages: The Vaccine War Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022

