Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s decision to go into his next project, a remake of the 1952 classic Baiju Bawra has aroused a whole lot healthy curiosity in the audience. That it would be a musical opus in the grand style of Bhansali’s Devdas goes without saying. The question is who would play the two main protagonists, the musical legend Tansen and the protégée Baiju, who outdoes his mentor thereby incurring his mentor’s jealous wrath.

Sources say Bhansali has offered the parts of the mentor and pupil to Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. While Ranveer is fine with playing the passionate musical prodigy Baiju, Devgn apparently has reservations about playing the legendary Tansen.

Sources say he has been there, done it before. “In Vipul Shah’s London Dreams in 2009 Devgn played the jealous musician who feels threatened by his friend Salman Khan’s talent. Devgn is not keen to be seen in the space again,” says an informed source.

In the original Baiju Bawra in 1952, Surendra had played Tansen and Bharat Bhushan had played Baiju. The Oscar-winning Hollywood film Amadeus is also based on the same story of two talented musicians, the mentor being outdistanced by the pupil.

The challenge for Sanjay Bhansali is to create a semi-classical music score to rival Naushad’s monumental score in Baiju Bawra. The original had imperishable classic songs like ‘Tu Ganga Mauj Main Jamuna Ka Dhara’, ‘Oh Duniya Ke Rakhwale’, ‘Man Tarpat Hari Darshan Ko Aaj’ and ‘Bachpan Ki Mohabbat Ko’.

More Pages: Baiju Bawra Box Office Collection