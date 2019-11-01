Bollywood Hungama

Amitabh Bachchan cancels event in Dubai due to ill health

BySubhash K. Jha

India’s most iconic star-actor Amitabh Bachchan has been feeling a little under the weather lately. He was in hospital for a complete health check-up. And though he has been served an all-clear by the medical experts, the mega-star has decided to take it easy for a while.

Amitabh Bachchan cancels event in Dubai due to ill health

Keeping this in mind, Mr Bachchan cancelled his appearance at the Sharjah International Book Fair on Wednesday, October 30. A big blow to his fans in the Middle East, many of whom had flown into the Book Fair from distant cities just to see the iconic star speak.

A source close to Big B says, “The cancellation can’t be helped. He has been working really hard in the past few years in spite of doctors’ warnings. He has now been given a final warning about his health. If he continues to push himself he may have a serious health lapse. He is now in the mood to relax for a while.”

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to apologise to his fans; here’s why

