In December of 2018, in the climax of his film Simmba, Rohit Shetty introduced Akshay Kumar as the newest entrant in his cop universe. Akshay Kumar will be playing the titular character in Rohit Shetty’s film Sooryavanshi. The film went on floors in May this year. The film was extensively shot in Mumbai, Bangkok and Hyderabad.

Rohit Shetty’s cop universe also includes Ajay Devgn‘s Bajirao Singham and Ranveer Singh‘s Simmba act. Now, Rohit Shetty is back in Hyderabad to shoot the climax of Sooryavanshi in a 20-day schedule that starts today. A massive set has been constructed in Ramoji Film City for the shoot.

As per sources, the climax of the film is set to bring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar together for the first time. Reportedly, Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi will be teaming up to fight a larger than life situation. Rohit Shetty had earlier hinted at a crossover of the three characters when Ajay Devgn had made a brief appearance in the Simmba in his Singham avatar.

Produced by Rohit, Karan Johar, Akshay and Shibasish Sarkar, the film also marks a reunion for Akshay and Katrina Kaif almost a decade after Tees Maar Khan. It also features Neena Gupta as Akshay’s mother with the actress promising that her character is a departure from the stereotypical screen maa. There are multiple antagonists, including Nikitin Dheer, Gulshan Grover and Abhimanyu Singh as the film is set against the backdrop of terrorism in India. The film is scheduled to release in March 2020.

