Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 12.08.2019 | 6:56 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Batla House Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Abhimanyu Dassani, Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi to star in Umesh Shukla’s Namune

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After bringing Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor in 102 Not Out, Umesh Shukla is ready for his next venture Namune which is a situational comedy. It was revealed that Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota debutante Abhimanyu Dassani and Super 30 actress Mrunal Thakur will be headlining the film.

Abhimanyu Dassani, Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi to star in Umesh Shukla's Namune

Now, it has been learnt that Paresh Rawal and Arshad Warsi will be joining the cast. It is a comedy of group of people who have their own quirks. The buzz is that the film will go on floor next month and will be filmed in India and abroad. Namune will be backed by Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Abhimanyu Dassani, on the work front, recently announced his second film Nikamma which will be helmed by Sabbir Khan. Marking the debut of YouTube sensation Shirley Setia, it will be an out and out action film.

Mrunal Thakur, on the other hand, will be next seen in Batla House and Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofan.

ALSO READ: Mrunal Thakur roped in for Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofan and Umesh Shukla’s next

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Super 30 Box Office Collections – The…

Super 30 Box Office Collections – The…

Mission Mangal certified U, while Batla…

Mrunal Thakur roped in for Farhan Akhtar…

Box Office - Super 30 holds on well on…

Box Office: Super 30 does very well in…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification