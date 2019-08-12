Abhimanyu Dassani, Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi to star in Umesh Shukla’s Namune

After bringing Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor in 102 Not Out, Umesh Shukla is ready for his next venture Namune which is a situational comedy. It was revealed that Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota debutante Abhimanyu Dassani and Super 30 actress Mrunal Thakur will be headlining the film.

Now, it has been learnt that Paresh Rawal and Arshad Warsi will be joining the cast. It is a comedy of group of people who have their own quirks. The buzz is that the film will go on floor next month and will be filmed in India and abroad. Namune will be backed by Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Abhimanyu Dassani, on the work front, recently announced his second film Nikamma which will be helmed by Sabbir Khan. Marking the debut of YouTube sensation Shirley Setia, it will be an out and out action film.

Mrunal Thakur, on the other hand, will be next seen in Batla House and Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofan.