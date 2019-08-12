Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 12.08.2019 | 6:48 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Batla House Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Ishaan Khatter and Tabu to star in Mira Nair’s adaptation of ‘A Suitable Boy’

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ishaan Khatter has finalized his next project. It seems like before kicking off Ali Abbas Zafar production with Ananya Panday, he is set to star in international director Mira Nair’s adaptation of Vikram Seth’s novel ‘A Suitable Boy’. Along with him, Tabu will be joining the cast in a pivotal role. The untitled film is written by Pride & Prejudice, Les Miserables fame Andrew Davies. Ishaan Khatter will essay the role of Maan Kapoor in the film. He is hoping to satisfy Mira Nair’s vision and give the global audience the character they deserve.

Ishaan Khatter and Tabu to star in Mira Nair's adaptation of 'A Suitable Boy'

Tabu will play the role of Saaeda Bai, a courtesan. After working with Mira in The Namesake, this reunion is interesting for the actress. She is looking forward to another creatively challenging experience. Television actress Tanya Maniktala will be playing the role of the protagonist Lata.

This is a coming of age story about a girl named Lata whose mother wants a suitable husband for her but she embarks on a journey of love and self discovery. She is connected with Maan Kapoor played by Ishaan through their siblings’ marriage. While he is son of a politician, he wants live his life to the fullest. He is infatuated by the courtesan, Saaeda Bai and this is how the trio’s stories progress during the most difficult time in the history of India.

Mira Nair said that she is honoured to bring this story, epic tale of an unseen India to the world. She promises that she will keep the history and dream of an alternate India alive. The untitled project will go on floor next month and will be shot across northern India on locations like Lucknow and Maheshwar.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Tabu signed with Kangana Ranaut for Dhaakad

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Shah Rukh Khan, Tabu, Gully Boy, and…

Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor,…

Jawaani Jaaneman: Tabu wraps up her reunion…

Karan Johar denies Ishaan Khatter - Janhvi…

Ishaan Khatter to romance Janhvi Kapoor in…

Dhadak pair Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification