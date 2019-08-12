Ishaan Khatter and Tabu to star in Mira Nair’s adaptation of ‘A Suitable Boy’

Ishaan Khatter has finalized his next project. It seems like before kicking off Ali Abbas Zafar production with Ananya Panday, he is set to star in international director Mira Nair’s adaptation of Vikram Seth’s novel ‘A Suitable Boy’. Along with him, Tabu will be joining the cast in a pivotal role. The untitled film is written by Pride & Prejudice, Les Miserables fame Andrew Davies. Ishaan Khatter will essay the role of Maan Kapoor in the film. He is hoping to satisfy Mira Nair’s vision and give the global audience the character they deserve.

Tabu will play the role of Saaeda Bai, a courtesan. After working with Mira in The Namesake, this reunion is interesting for the actress. She is looking forward to another creatively challenging experience. Television actress Tanya Maniktala will be playing the role of the protagonist Lata.

This is a coming of age story about a girl named Lata whose mother wants a suitable husband for her but she embarks on a journey of love and self discovery. She is connected with Maan Kapoor played by Ishaan through their siblings’ marriage. While he is son of a politician, he wants live his life to the fullest. He is infatuated by the courtesan, Saaeda Bai and this is how the trio’s stories progress during the most difficult time in the history of India.

Mira Nair said that she is honoured to bring this story, epic tale of an unseen India to the world. She promises that she will keep the history and dream of an alternate India alive. The untitled project will go on floor next month and will be shot across northern India on locations like Lucknow and Maheshwar.