Mrunal Thakur roped in for Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofan and Umesh Shukla’s next

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Just last month we had reported that Paresh Rawal had been roped in to feature in the Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofan. Now, we hear that Mrunal Thakur, who will soon be seen in the John Abraham starrer Batla House, has also been signed on for the film. If that wasn’t all, we also hear that Mrunal has also bagged a role in Umesh Shukla’s next.

Mrunal Thakur roped in for Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofan and Umesh Shukla’s next

Commenting on the same a source close to the film says, “Yes, after Paresh Rawal, Mrunal has been cast for Toofan. While Rawal will be seen playing Farhan Akhtar’s coach in the film, it is still unclear what role Mrunal will be seen in. However, given the fact that the film is sports drama revolving around Farhan’s character, it is safe to say that Mrunal Thakur’s role will be connected to his.”

Further talking about the second venture for which Mrunal has been roped in the source continues, “Apart from Toofan, Mrunal has also been roped in to feature in Umesh Shukla’s next venture. Titled Namune, the film which is backed by Sony Pictures Entertainment will see Mrunal sharing screen space with the Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota star Abhimanyu Dassani.”

Although currently more details on Mrunal Thakur’s roles in both Toofan and Namune are unavailable, an official announcement of the same is awaited.

Also Read: Paresh Rawal to play Farhan Akhtar’s coach in Toofan

