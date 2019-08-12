Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl to have a 5-city trailer launch!

After the much-hyped poster of Ayushmann Khurrana looking all quirky donning a saree and sitting on a rickshaw, the hype around his upcoming film Dream Girl has been built solid. The next venture of Balaji Telefilms – Dream Girl is going to have a 5-city trailer launch, originating from the city of dreams-Mumbai!

The superstar will be launching the trailer of his next film Dream Girl with Balaji Telefilms, in Mumbai, on 12th August. Also, the trailer launch will connect to the four other cities of Jaipur, Indore, Ahmedabad, and Chandigarh through a video conference call, wherein the trailer will be launched in all the four major cities simultaneously.

The superstar is collaborating with Ekta Kapoor in the upcoming, Dream Girl and turning into a dream girl, for real! The film will see Ayushmann beautifully transform into the skin of a woman, through his voice. Not much is revealed about the film except the audience will be in for a treat to see their favourite star grow feminine for a job and the problems he encounters when he tries to leave it!

The versatile actor is known for having an impeccable track record with his films. Having won a National Award recently for Andhadhun and another one of his films Badhaai Ho winning the best film for wholesome entertainment at the 2019 National Film Awards makes him the most sought after actor today! Having six back to back hits has made him the most dependable star in the present times and with Balaji’s Dream Girl, it’s yet another journey Ayushmann with the entire team and the audience are all set to sail for!

The film is directed by Raaj Shandilya, produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Aashish Singh. Dream Girl is all set to release on 13th September 2019.

