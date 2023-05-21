Aamir Dalvi is gearing up for his much-awaited entry into Bollywood with the film Kennedy, helmed by the critically acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap. Aamir has previously impressed audiences with his roles in popular shows such as Shapath-Supercops VS Supervillains, Sanskaar Laxmi, Devanshi, Zindagi’s Bhaage Re Mann, and Aladdin. Kennedy and its noir thriller storyline explore the theme of redemption against the backdrop of the pandemic, shedding light on its impact across various walks of life.

Aamir Dalvi to make his Bollywood debut in Cannes-selected film Kennedy, directed by Anurag Kashyap

Aamir had the opportunity to collaborate with Anurag Kashyap, who is known for granting actors the creative freedom to approach their scenes and characters. Although initially nervous, Aamir soon discovered that Anurag's distinctive style didn't require extensive preparation from the actors. Instead, Anurag prefers them to be present on set and allows the magic to unfold naturally.

During rehearsals, Aamir found himself unsure of what to expect as he was given no specific instructions. However, when the first shot took place, Anurag's excitement was palpable. Subsequently, Anurag meticulously explained the intricacies of the scene and the character, equipping Aamir with a comprehensive understanding of his role. This experience taught Aamir the valuable lesson that Anurag champions actors' creative autonomy, enabling them to present their unique interpretation of a scene and character. In Kennedy, Aamir portrays the film's antagonist, a character also seeking redemption.

