Anuradha Paudwal has been in the news for the last couple of days for heavily criticizing the trend of remixes of old songs in new Bollywood movies. In an interview with Indian Express, she specifically spoke about the remix of her song ‘Aaj Phir Tum Pe’ from Dayavan, which was remixed in Hate Story 2, and expressed the kind of negative impact it had on her.

Anuradha Paudwal clarifies that her comments were against the remix of ‘Aaj Phir Tum Pe’ and not Arijit Singh

Paudwal has now clarified that her comments were against the remix of the song and not Arijt Singh in particular, who sung the remix along with Samira Koppikar. In a statement released, the veteran singer said, “I have always preferred the original song to a remix. Many people feel the same. My comment about ‘Aaj Phir Tum Pe’ was about the remix, not the singer. Remixes should do justice to the original song. So many 90s songs are redone but they don’t do any justice to the original. We have also done tributes to music composers but they were done gracefully.”

She added, “I would urge (the) respectable media not to sensationalise statements. Isn’t there enough in the world to talk about? If they must, let them speak about the cause we have taken up of gifting sound to the underprivileged.”

Recalling her reaction to the remix of ‘Aaj Phir Tum Pe’ remix, Paudwal had said, “That had happened when someone asked me to listen to this (remix) from Dayavan. That person told me it is a super-duper hit track and sent it to me. I was in tears when I heard it. I immediately switched to YouTube and heard my original song from the film multiple times. Tab jaake mere mann mein shaanti aayi (Only then I found peace).”

Also Read: “Arijit Singh assisted me, I knew he was going to make it big,” composer Lalit Pandit pays tribute to the singer on his birthday

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.