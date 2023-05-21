Fans of the popular reality show Bigg Boss have something to cheer about as Salman Khan gears up to host Bigg Boss OTT season 2. Following the conclusion of Bigg Boss 16 in February, viewers have been eagerly awaiting the return of the daily drama that the show brings. After Karan Johar hosted the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, which saw Divya Agarwal emerge as the winner, Salman Khan is all set to take the reins for the upcoming season.

Salman Khan to bring the Bigg Boss magic to OTT, shooting for a promo featuring Raftaar: Report

As per a report by Indian Express, the Bollywood superstar was recently confirmed for the show and is scheduled to shoot the promo with rapper-singer Raftaar at Filmcity on Saturday. A source told the portal, “While a few contestants are almost locked, conversations with others are at different stages. The makers want to make an official announcement with Salman via a promo soon. The Bollywood star is shooting with Raftaar, and the two will have a jugalbandi kind of sort in the teaser video. The video will drop in a couple of days.”

The news of Salman Khan's involvement has sparked excitement among fans, and the show's makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a swift production process. With Jio Studios recently announcing an extensive content slate, the inclusion of Bigg Boss OTT on the Jio Cinemas and Voot Select platforms aims to attract a wider audience to their streaming services.

The combination of Salman Khan's hosting prowess and the popularity of Bigg Boss is expected to create a buzz among viewers. The digital format of the reality show allows for an even more immersive and interactive experience, keeping audiences engaged and entertained throughout the season.

Also Read: Salman Khan pens a note for his bodyguard Shera on his birthday, shares a new photo

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.