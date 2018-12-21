Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 21.12.2018 | 9:17 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kedarnath 2.0 Zero AndhaDhun Badhaai Ho Baazaar
follow us on

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Hindi Medium 2?

BySubhash K. Jha

I really don’t know who thinks up these casting marvels. Every other day, we hear of one incredible casting feat or the other. Most of them, fabricated. The latest casting miracle doing the rounds is that of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol together in the sequel to Hindi Medium.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Hindi Medium 2

According to the reports, the sequel will not only bring the tried-and-tested pair together, it will also bring back Irrfan Khan playing the same character he played in Hindi Medium.

However, a source close to the project dismisses this talk as mere wishful thinking.

“There is no Shah Rukh, no Kajol, and no Hindi Medium 2 at the moment. Even Irrfan, who played the lead in the original, is uncertain. We will carry on  with the idea of a sequel when Irrfan returns from his medical treatment.”

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol to reunite for Hindi Medium 2?

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

BO update: Zero opens at 50% plus occupancy…

Box Office: Zero Day 1 in overseas

Armaan Kohli’s house RAIDED, illegal liquor…

Box Office: Zero set to challenge Sanju…

Kirpan scenes in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero…

Box Office: Will Zero set a personal record…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification