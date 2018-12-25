Richa Chadha meets law professors as she begins prep for Section 375!

The versatile actress Richa Chadha, who is known for trying something new to her character every time we see her onscreen, is all set to play a lawyer her next in an upcoming courtroom drama Section 375. This would be the first time Richa will be donning a black robe of lawyer in a film. Earlier, it was reported Richa visited some of her lawyer’s law firm to read books on law and to understand the nuances of the judicial procedure and sections under the law. Richa now taking one step ahead to prep for her role started meeting law professors from renowned law colleges in Mumbai.

The film Section 375 deals with some real-life incidents and how a critical section in law to protect women can also be misused. The film is set to be directed by Ajay Behl also starring Akshaye Khanna playing a lawyer alongside Richa Chadha. Richa doesn’t want to portray her character of a lawyer with lack of information. Richa believes in the characters that she portrays on screen and plays it very cautiously. Meeting law professors from law colleges was add-on information to her profile that she wanted to collect. Law professors are the best bet to collect pieces of information. They are the people who produce the best of the lawyers in society.

Richa with the help of lawyer friends took an appointment and visited some of the best law colleges in the city and like an obedient student; she took her lessons on the law. Though these lessons would not help her to fight cases in the real courtroom it will help her prep her role to the best for her film Section 375.

Speaking about her prep, Richa Chadha said, “My character is that of a very driven and ethical lawyer hence I wanted to see what drives people to take up litigation in the first place. That’s why law schools were a good idea and spending time with them was of great help. The research came in handy and has been crucial.”

