This is how Anil Kapoor appreciated Bobby Deol’s latest lean avatar

Anil Kapoor, who is known as an evergreen actor, is also known for his fit looks. But the actor couldn’t stop appreciating when he found out that his Race 3 colleague Bobby Deol too has found passion in fitness.

On the occasion of Bobby Deol’s birthday, which was a couple of days ago, many of his well-wishers took to social media to extend their wishes to the actor. One amongst them was his Race 3 co-star Anil Kapoor. Known for his enthusiastic nature, Anil was all praises for Bobby Deol’s latest fit body which will be seen in his forthcoming film Race 3. The actor stated, “Happy Birthday @thedeol !! Your hard work & dedication towards fitness has paid off immensely! I’m excited for the world to see your new avatar in #Race3! It’s a pleasure working with you”

For the uninitiated, this will be the first time where Bobby Deol is being associated with Race 3 whereas Anil Kapoor has been a part of it since the start. In fact, Race 3 has also shifted hands from Abbas-Mustan to Remo D’Souza as the director. Besides that, Saif Ali Khan is been replaced by Salman Khan with Jacqueline Fernandez as the leading lady along with Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem in prominent roles.

Race 3 is slated to release during Eid this year and hence will hit the screens in June.