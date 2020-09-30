Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.09.2020 | 3:40 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Zendaya in talks to play Ronnie Spector in the upcoming biopic 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Zendaya is currently in talks to star in an upcoming biopic to play the iconic singer Ronnie Spector. The news comes in after the 24-year-old actress became the youngest recipient to win Emmys in Best Actress in the drama category for her performance in HBO series, Euphoria.

Zendaya in talks to play Ronnie Spector in the upcoming biopic 

According to Deadline, "Deals have just closed for Spector’s life rights and for Be My Baby, the memoir she wrote with Vince Waldron. Early conversations are happening with Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury to write the script. The film will be produced by Marc Platt, Adam Siegel, Mark Itkin, Tom Shelly, and Zendaya. Jonathan Greenfield and Spector will be the exec producers."

On the work front, Zendaya will next star in multi-starrer Dune. She has Netflix project Malcolm & Marie as well with John David Washington.

ALSO READ: Zendaya and John David Washington starrer Malcolm & Marie sold to Netflix for $30 million

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vivek Agnihotri pays tribute to dying folk…

NCB to summon the Bollywood Heroes next

Pulkit Samrat, Harshvardhan Rane, Jim Sarbh,…

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: AIIMS Panel says…

Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha…

Sonakshi Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha join…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification