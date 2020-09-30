Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.09.2020 | 4:11 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Gurmeet Chowdhary & wife Debina test Covid positive

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Television and film star Gurmeet Chowdhary and his wife Debina have tested Covid positive. Their symptoms are mild and they are recovering at home.

Gurmeet Chowdhary & wife Debina test Covid positive

Says Gurmeet, “We have no idea how we got it. But now that we have, we are taking full precautions and we are in quarantine at home. These are very uncertain times and there’s no guarantee of safety .We can only hope for the best.”

Gurmeet is the latest among the personalities in showbiz the world over who have acquired the virus. Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were the first couple from the entertainment world to contract the Coronavirus.

Also Read: Gurmeet Choudhary starrer The Wife becomes the first movie to be completed in the COVID-19 era

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vivek Agnihotri pays tribute to dying folk…

NCB to summon the Bollywood Heroes next

Pulkit Samrat, Harshvardhan Rane, Jim Sarbh,…

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: AIIMS Panel says…

Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha…

Sonakshi Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha join…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification