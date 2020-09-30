Television and film star Gurmeet Chowdhary and his wife Debina have tested Covid positive. Their symptoms are mild and they are recovering at home.

Says Gurmeet, “We have no idea how we got it. But now that we have, we are taking full precautions and we are in quarantine at home. These are very uncertain times and there’s no guarantee of safety .We can only hope for the best.”

Gurmeet is the latest among the personalities in showbiz the world over who have acquired the virus. Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were the first couple from the entertainment world to contract the Coronavirus.

