Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan has concluded filming for the highly anticipated horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The film, also starring Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan, is slated for a Diwali 2024 release.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Wraps Up

Aaryan shared the exciting news with fans through a fun-filled video featuring the cast and crew. "Arey pagalo. It's a wrap for #BhoolBhulaiyaa3. Haveli ka darwaza ek baar phir khulne ke liye taiyaar chuka hai. See you this Diwali," he wrote on social media. The announcement sent fans into a frenzy, as the previous installments of the franchise have been massive hits.

“Can't wait for the teaser to be released,” wrote a fan while another commented, “All the best, another blockbuster loading.” Behind the scenes, the team appears to have shared a wonderful working experience. Aaryan's video showcased the joyous atmosphere on set. Triptii Dimri, who was not present in the video, took to the comments section and showered love with red-heart emoticons.

Kartik Aaryan's meteoric rise in Bollywood has solidified his position as a leading actor. His performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was particularly noteworthy, contributing significantly to the film's success. The inclusion of Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan in the third installment adds another layer of anticipation for the film.

Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan has a packed schedule. He recently starred in Chandu Champion and was honored with the 'Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema' award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Speaking of the professional front, besides BB3, Kartik has a bunch of exciting films in his kitty including the sequel of his 2019 release, Pati Patni Aur Woh.

