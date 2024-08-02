The news has come as a disappointment to fans who were eagerly awaiting Arijit Singh’s performances.

Arijit Singh reschedules UK tour due to unforeseen medical circumstances; take a look at new dates

Renowned singer Arijit Singh has announced the postponement of his highly anticipated UK tour due to unforeseen medical circumstances. The news has left fans disappointed, but the singer has assured them of rescheduled concerts in September.

Arijit Singh, whose soulful voice has captivated millions, rose to prominence with the chart-topping song ‘Tum Hi Ho’ from the film Aashiqui 2. The singer has a massive fan following and his concerts are always sold out.

Singer Apologizes to Fans, Promises to Reschedule Concerts

Taking to Instagram, Arijit shared the unfortunate news with his fans. "Important update and info #ArijitSinghlive," he wrote, expressing his disappointment over having to postpone the shows. He apologized for the inconvenience caused and assured fans of an even more magical reunion in the future.

Arijit Singh Announces New Dates of UK Tour

The rescheduled dates for the UK tour are as follows:

London: September 15

Birmingham: September 16

Rotterdam: September 19

Manchester: September 22

Arijit Singh's post garnered immense support from his fans, with many wishing him a speedy recovery. “Take care and get better soon sir,” wrote a fan while another commented, “It's ok sometimes being waiting for someone creates more curiosity. Get well soon.”

Besides his concerts, Arijit is actively singing for commercial films. His songs from Vedaa will be soon out. Meanwhile, his last playback singing project was Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion.

