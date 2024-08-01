comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 01.08.2024 | 9:01 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Ulajh Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Stree 2 Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan records with Rhea Chakraborty for her podcast Chapter 2

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan records with Rhea Chakraborty for her podcast Chapter 2

en Bollywood News EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan records with Rhea Chakraborty for her podcast Chapter 2
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Rhea Chakraborty's recent venture into podcasting has already garnered significant attention. After making waves with her first guest, Sushmita Sen, the actress is set to continue the trend with another big name from Bollywood.

EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan records with Rhea Chakraborty for her podcast Chapter 2

EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan records with Rhea Chakraborty for her podcast Chapter 2

A recent spotting of Aamir Khan and Rhea Chakraborty together has sparked speculation about their collaboration. Reliable sources have confirmed to Bollywood Hungama that Aamir will be the next guest on Rhea's podcast, Chapter 2.

For the unversed, Rhea launched her podcast as a platform to share her personal journey and connect with her audience on a deeper level. The actress expressed her excitement about the project on Instagram, stating, "I just turned 32 yesterday, and what a journey it's been! These past 4 years have been all about change, growth, and becoming a version of myself that I'm finally feeling good about.”

She further added, “To celebrate, we're kicking off something special - inviting incredible individuals who've embraced their own #Chapter2 in life. And to start with, who better than the incredible @sushmitasen47! I've looked up to her ever since I was a kid, and I'm still in awe of how she keeps challenging life and winning at it."

Speaking of the professional front, while Rhea is gearing up for the second episode of her podcast, Aamir has recently wrapped shooting for his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par. The social comedy-drama also stars Genelia D’Souza.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Aditi Bhatia recalls shooting with Aamir Khan as a child and picking Salman Khan as her favourite; calls former “Secure person”

More Pages: Chapter 2 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vedaa Trailer: John Abraham and Sharvari…

Diljit Dosanjh to join Sunny Deol starrer…

Citadel: Honey Bunny to stream on November…

Rashmika Mandanna donates Rs 10 lakhs as…

Tips Films' Ramesh Taurani REACTS to rumors…

EXCLUSIVE: Priyadarshan joins hands with…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification