Rhea Chakraborty's recent venture into podcasting has already garnered significant attention. After making waves with her first guest, Sushmita Sen, the actress is set to continue the trend with another big name from Bollywood.

A recent spotting of Aamir Khan and Rhea Chakraborty together has sparked speculation about their collaboration. Reliable sources have confirmed to Bollywood Hungama that Aamir will be the next guest on Rhea's podcast, Chapter 2.

For the unversed, Rhea launched her podcast as a platform to share her personal journey and connect with her audience on a deeper level. The actress expressed her excitement about the project on Instagram, stating, "I just turned 32 yesterday, and what a journey it's been! These past 4 years have been all about change, growth, and becoming a version of myself that I'm finally feeling good about.”

She further added, “To celebrate, we're kicking off something special - inviting incredible individuals who've embraced their own #Chapter2 in life. And to start with, who better than the incredible @sushmitasen47! I've looked up to her ever since I was a kid, and I'm still in awe of how she keeps challenging life and winning at it."

Speaking of the professional front, while Rhea is gearing up for the second episode of her podcast, Aamir has recently wrapped shooting for his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par. The social comedy-drama also stars Genelia D’Souza.

