War duo Hrithik Roshan & Siddharth Anand return for a new action-packed project

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Director Siddharth Anand recently announced a new project with Hrithik Roshan. The duo is known to have created movie magic with their 2019 action thriller, War which also featured co-actor youth icon- Tiger Shroff. The announcement comes after months of speculation by fans and movie critics for a sequel of the blockbuster.War duo Hrithik Roshan & Siddharth Anand return for a new action-packed project

In a new behind-the-scene snippet, a leather-clad Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand are seen sharing a laugh as they fist-bump at a desert terrain. In the movie War, the duo has delivered stellar action and power-packed sequences which led the fan base to believe that the upcoming project will showcase a performance bigger and better than their last.

Taking to his social profile, Hrithik Roshan shared a teaser clip of what to expect saying, “Darr rahe ho, matlab kuch bada kar rahe ho. #DarrKeAageJeetHai.”

Sharing his excitement on the project, director Siddharth Anand says, “I am thrilled to unveil this new project with Hrithik Roshan for the fans who have been eagerly waiting for our collaboration. Our aim for this project was to take the action genre a notch higher and give audience an edge-of-your-seat experience. It is always a pleasure working with Hrithik and we hope that the audiences love what we have created as much as they loved War.”

By the looks of the video that Hrithik shared and Siddharth’s revelation, we for sure are kicked to see what the project is.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan to groove to some his most popular dance numbers at an upcoming awards show

