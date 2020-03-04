Bollywood Hungama

No scope of Govinda’s cameo in Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No. 1

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Varun Dhawan is starring another remake, Coolie No. 1 which stars Sara Ali Khan in the leading role and is being directed by his father David Dhawan. The film is a reboot of the original 90s classic that had Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the leading roles. But, it seems like there is no scope for the original actor’s cameo in this adaptation.

No scope of Govinda’s cameo in Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No. 1

Farhad Samji, the writer of the film, recently said that he wishes it was in the pipeline but there is no talk about Govinda’s cameo in the film. He said that they had loved it and it would be like a cherry on the cake. He further said that from the inception, this film was homage to the comedy legend Govinda! Farhad said that despite his equation with Govinda, David Dhawan has always said that there can never be an actor like him.

Farhad Samji said that for the remake of Coolie No. 1 starring Varun and Sara, they have retained the charm of the original while adding freshness to the story. The team recently hosted a wrap up party.

Coolie No. 1 is releasing on May 1, 2020.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan strike a pose with original Coolie No 1 girl Karisma Kapoor at wrap up party

More Pages: Coolie No. 1 Box Office Collection

