Step back in time with a movie masterpiece! PVR INOX, the largest and the most premium cinema exhibitor in India, proudly presents the iconic 1957 film Pyaasa as part of its ongoing initiative, “The Nostalgic Show”, where it curates handpicked classics for the big screen. This weekend, on April 20th and 21st, cinema fans will have a rare opportunity to relive the timeless masterpiece with its gripping narrative and unforgettable music reverberating once more. Immerse yourself in the unforgettable tale of Pyaasa, featuring the legendary Waheeda Rehman and the acclaimed director, producer, and actor Guru Dutt.

Unafraid to tackle social issues and artistic dilemmas ahead of its time, Pyaasa follows the journey of Vijay, a disillusioned poet whose impassioned verses challenge societal norms and yearn for acknowledgement. Its exploration of themes like artistic freedom and societal apathy continues to resonate with audiences today, solidifying its status as a cinematic gem. Don't miss the chance to see Pyaasa screening in 27 PVR INOX cinemas across India, spanning Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Rourkela, Cochin, Hyderabad, and Chennai. Tickets are available from just Rs. 150.

Mr. Gautam Dutta, CEO-Revenue & Operations, PVR INOX Ltd., said, “Classic films like Pyaasa hold an undeniable allure that transcends time. The Nostalgic Show goes beyond mere initiative; it stands as a vibrant celebration of cinematic heritage. It’s about igniting that spark of nostalgia and bridging generations as audiences come together to rediscover the captivating storylines and timeless characters that still hold relevance today in the ever-evolving landscape of cinema.”

The Nostalgic Show celebrates the enduring power of classic Indian and international cinema, which has shaped the industry as we know it today. It offers audiences a thrilling chance to relive the magic of bygone eras on the big screen. With state-of-the-art sound and visuals, PVR INOX enhances the classic cinema experience for modern audiences. The Nostalgic Show allows movie lovers to appreciate the artistry of these films in a whole new, exciting light.

