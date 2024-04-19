Earlier in the month, the FWICE (Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees) suggested the name of its Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit for the candidature of Member of Parliament (MP) in the upcoming General Elections in letters addressed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Now, IMPPA (Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association) and IFTDA (Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association) have also done the same in letters written to Shinde and Fadnavis respectively.

IMPPA and IFTDA propose Ashoke Pandit’s name as a candidate for Lok Sabha Elections from Mumbai’s North West constituency

In its letter, IMPPA highlighted Pandit’s contribution not only towards the film fraternity but also the public at large during the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of relief work and the arranging of free vaccines. It also mentioned about his efforts for the upliftment of the Kashmiri Pandits. “His activism has been crucial to raise awareness of Kashmiri Pandit’s sufferings and he is still a well-known representative of the community fighting for their rehabilitation, justice and the preservation of their cultural legacy,” said an excerpt from the letter. Along with this, the letter also spoke about Pandit’s efforts for the cause of environment.

IFTDA, on the other hand, spoke about the divine intervention in choosing Pandit for the social work aimed at the betterment of mankind. “He has the knack of making his point crystal clear with the power of his oratory which is God given and the skill of turning the odds and skipping all the hurdles. Mr. Ashoke Pandit has been blessed by the Almighty to be very intelligent who solves the knotty problems in a jiffy. A person with his own will of serving the humanity, sharing the problems of his people and society has always touched the ground and applauded the Divine Power for lifting him such qualities, which are basically needed for an inspiring leader,” said an excerpt from the letter.

IFTDA’s letter also spoke about Pandit’s efforts in rehabilitating the Kashmiri Pandits. The letter ended with, “In this context, Indian Film & Television Directors' Association with its folded hands recommend the name of Hon. President, Mr. Ashoke Pandit for representing Mumbai's North West Constituency. He is educated, excellent orator, intelligent, socially known in every nook and corner of the Constituency which he will represent and become the Messiah of the people of his Constituency. Mr. Ashoke Pandit had always remained the apple of late Shri Balasaheb Thackeray's eye during his lifetime.”

