The much-awaited sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, spearheaded by producer Aditya Chopra and Ayan Mukerji as a director, is already making waves with the makers announcing Jr NTR as the antagonist pitted against Hrithik Roshan, who will continue playing the main lead.

Captain America action director Spiro Razatos joins forces with War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR

As fans eagerly await the next chapter in this adrenaline-fueled saga, the addition of an international action director has further raised the stakes. International action director Spiro Razatos has been roped in for critical action sequences that will be shot for the film soon. He is known for his work in Hollywood’s Captain America series and Shahrukh Khan’s Jawan.

Spiro Razatos has already started working with Ayan Mukerji and has very ambitious plans to give Indian audiences in the form of action set pieces that they have never seen. Aditya Chopra surely has some big plans for the second instalment of War 2, and give this franchise global recognition.

As fans eagerly await further updates, the collaboration between Aditya Chopra, Ayan Mukherjee, and the talented ensemble promises to deliver a sequel that surpasses its predecessor in every aspect. With its star-studded cast, high-octane action, and international talent, War 2 is poised to be one of the most awaited movies.

