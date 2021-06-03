Hrithik Roshan recently came to the rescue of his fellow members from Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA), as he donated Rs 20 lakh to the association and also provided ration kits, which will in turn will help out as much as 5,000 members who are below poverty line.

During the first wave of Covid-19 too, Hrithik came forward to donate a sum of Rs. 25 Lakh towards CINTAA, which provided help to as many as 4,000 daily-wage artists and their families. Speaking about the same, General secretary of CINTAA, Amit Behl says, "Hrithik Roshan had helped us during the last lockdown too; he had donated Rs 25 lakh. This time, the money he gives us will be utilised in getting 5000 members of the association vaccinated and help members below the poverty line with ration".

The actor is seen making continuous efforts to do the best he can to help people who are stuck during the crisis. In the past too, during the first wave of the Covid-19 virus, the actor came forward to help put the community in need.

From contributing towards safeguarding the health and safety of the frontline warriors by facilitating the delivery of hand sanitizers to Mumbai Police, to procuring Oxygen Cylinders and concentrators for Covid-19 patients, Hrithik has proactively been working towards helping the ones in need, in multiple ways.

