Being developed by his team, this film delves into the behind-the-scenes journey of his recent blockbuster, 12th Fail.

Writer-director Vidhu Vinod Chopra announced his latest project under the Vinod Chopra Films banner, titled Zero Se Restart. Being developed by his team, this film delves into the behind-the-scenes journey of his recent blockbuster, 12th Fail.

Vinod Chopra Films announce their new film — Zero Se Restart: The Making of 12th Fail

Following the unprecedented success of 12th Fail, Mr. Chopra has decided to unveil the making of the film in a feature film format, a rare move in Indian cinema. Expressing his enthusiasm for this venture, he states, “The film Zero Se Restart narrates the journey of 12th Fail, right from its inception to all the hurdles that came in its way, from no one believing in the film to the team even being advised against a theatrical release. It’s a tale of triumph against all skepticism and odds. This film is not a lecture on how to make movies, but a fun and crazy story of how it all actually happened. After 12th Fail got so much love and support from the people, it only felt right that we share this story with them.”

With Vinod Chopra Films' motto of the 3 E’s, Entertain, Educate, and Elevate, Zero Se Restart promises to be an entertaining and engrossing story of one of the most unbelievable success stories of Indian Cinema.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.