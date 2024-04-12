comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 12.04.2024 | 2:35 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Maidaan Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Crew Ruslaan Srikanth Bhaiyya Ji
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Vinod Chopra Films announce their new film — Zero Se Restart: The Making of 12th Fail

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Vinod Chopra Films announce their new film — Zero Se Restart: The Making of 12th Fail

en Bollywood News Vinod Chopra Films announce their new film — Zero Se Restart: The Making of 12th Fail

Being developed by his team, this film delves into the behind-the-scenes journey of his recent blockbuster, 12th Fail.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Writer-director Vidhu Vinod Chopra announced his latest project under the Vinod Chopra Films banner, titled Zero Se Restart. Being developed by his team, this film delves into the behind-the-scenes journey of his recent blockbuster, 12th Fail.

Vinod Chopra Films announce their new film — Zero Se Restart The Making of 12th Fail

Vinod Chopra Films announce their new film — Zero Se Restart: The Making of 12th Fail

Following the unprecedented success of 12th Fail, Mr. Chopra has decided to unveil the making of the film in a feature film format, a rare move in Indian cinema. Expressing his enthusiasm for this venture, he states, “The film Zero Se Restart narrates the journey of 12th Fail, right from its inception to all the hurdles that came in its way, from no one believing in the film to the team even being advised against a theatrical release. It’s a tale of triumph against all skepticism and odds. This film is not a lecture on how to make movies, but a fun and crazy story of how it all actually happened. After 12th Fail got so much love and support from the people, it only felt right that we share this story with them.”

With Vinod Chopra Films' motto of the 3 E’s, Entertain, Educate, and Elevate, Zero Se Restart promises to be an entertaining and engrossing story of one of the most unbelievable success stories of Indian Cinema.

ALSO READ: Vidhu Vinod Chopra confirms 12th Fails China release, hopeful about the films relatability: Storytelling that transcends borders

More Pages: 12th Fail Box Office Collection , 12th Fail Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Jr NTR shows off his NEW look as he arrives…

SCOOP: KGF star Yash comes on board Ramayan…

Mysuru court stays the release of Ajay Devgn…

Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote…

Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote…

Raghu Ram blames Roadies for his divorce;…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification