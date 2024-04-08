The film's release in China signifies a milestone in Chopra's illustrious career and highlights the global appeal of Indian cinema.

Indian filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's celebrated film 12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar in lead roles is set to make its mark in China. The film's release in China signifies a milestone in Chopra's illustrious career and highlights the global appeal of Indian cinema.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra confirms 12th Fail’s China release, hopeful about the film’s relatability: “Storytelling that transcends borders”

Chopra, known for his masterful storytelling, expressed his enthusiasm for bringing 12th Fail to Chinese audiences, stating, "As a filmmaker, I believe storytelling transcends borders. Bringing '12th Fail' to China is not just about reaching a new audience, but about sharing universal human experiences that resonate regardless of geography. 12th Fail is based on a story of honest people, and I am sure that people everywhere will relate to the struggles and perseverance of the characters. I'm excited to see how Chinese audiences connect with it."

12th Fail tells the story of ordinary individuals navigating life's challenges with courage and resilience. The film is based on the 2019 book of the same name, depicting the life and struggles of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. The film's narrative, coupled with Chopra's distinctive directorial vision, has earned it critical acclaim and a dedicated fan following.

